Sharon Frances Decker



Henderson, KY



Sharon Frances Decker, age 77, of Smith Mills, KY, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.



Sharon worked at Henderson Methodist Hospital for many years in hospitality. When she wasn't working, she was busy being her family's caretaker, which she took great pride in. Sharon and her friends enjoyed playing bingo and card games. More than anything, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her friend Rachel Wolf and she treasured her family.



In addition to her parents Robert and Emma LaPradd, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Elvie L. Decker, daughter Lori Decker, and her brother J.A. LaPradd.



Sharon is survived by her sons Keith Decker and his wife Cindy of Shawneetown, IL and Gary Decker of Smith Mills, KY; sister Beverly Fritts and her husband Archie of Knoxville, TN; brother Kenneth LaPradd and his wife Judy of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Jonathon Decker, Orrie Decker, Melissia Haire, and Travis Walker; 5 great- grandchildren: Gabriella Decker, Kairi Decker, Robert Carter, Macaiah Decker, and Otis Haire.



Relatives and friends are invited to Sharon's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Freida Alexander and Donnie House officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to DaVita Dialysis, 70 Garden Mile Rd, Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.