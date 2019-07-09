Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Ditterline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ditterline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ditterline Obituary
Sharon Ditterline

Henderson - Sharon Louise Ditterline 72, of Henderson, KY passed away at her home on Sunday June 23, 2019 in Henderson, KY. She was retired from Henderson Community College after 27 years of service with the Maintenance Dept. She is the daughter of the late Leonard F. and Opal Cummins Ditterline. Survivors include her sister Linda Janoski of Greenwood, IN and a brother Kenneth Ditterline of Spottsville, KY and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.