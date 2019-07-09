|
|
Sharon Ditterline
Henderson - Sharon Louise Ditterline 72, of Henderson, KY passed away at her home on Sunday June 23, 2019 in Henderson, KY. She was retired from Henderson Community College after 27 years of service with the Maintenance Dept. She is the daughter of the late Leonard F. and Opal Cummins Ditterline. Survivors include her sister Linda Janoski of Greenwood, IN and a brother Kenneth Ditterline of Spottsville, KY and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 9, 2019