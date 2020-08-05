1/
Sharon Ferguson
Sharon Ferguson

Henderson - Sharon L. Ferguson 65, of Henderson, KY passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from a car accident in Henderson, KY. She had worked at Deaconess Gateway in the Emergency Room, she had also worked at the Henderson Co. High School as Secretary and as the Librarian. She was of the Catholic faith, she loved spending time with her family and her dogs. She loved to vacation with her husband and spend time on the beach. She was the daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Virginia Winstead. Survivors include her husband of 48 years Sandy Ferguson of Henderson, KY; 1 daughter Aeron Wedding(Steve) of Mt. Juliet, TN; 1 brother Frank Winstead Jr.(Kim) of Dixon, KY; 3 grandchildren Olivia, Greysen and Luke Wedding; 2 nephews and 1 niece. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at 2pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Rick Oakley will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon, KY. Visitation will be from 11am until service time on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Henderson Co. Humane Society 203 Drury Lane Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
(270) 639-9301
August 6, 2020
Joyce Wetekaml
Coworker
