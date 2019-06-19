|
|
Sharon Kaye Schuster Stephens
Wilson - Sharon Kaye Schuster Stephens passed away on April 2, 2019 at the Brian Center in Wilson, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.M. "Red" and Josephine Schuster; son-in-law, Jay Klutey, and brother-in-law, Gerald "Butch" Alldredge.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Deana Klutey of Wilson; grandsons, Tanner and Barrett Klutey all of Wilson, North Carolina; sister, Sandra Alldredge of Mt. Vernon, Indiana and her brothers, Lonnie Schuster (Nancy) of Spring Hill, Texas and Ron Schuster (Kim) of Evansville, Indiana; one nephew, five nieces, one great niece and two great nephews.
Sharon was born in Henderson, Kentucky on August 18, 1947 and graduated from Henderson City High School in 1965. After graduation she went to beautician school, got her certification and worked as beautician for ten years. She earned a Nursing degree at Henderson Community College and worked at Henderson Community Methodist Hospital for over thirty years and was known for her dedication to her patients, work ethic and wonderful sense of humor.
A celebration of Sharon's life will take place at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 325 1st Street, Henderson, Kentucky at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The Gleaner on June 19, 2019