|
|
Sharon Rose Oats
Henderson Ky
God dispatched an angel to deliver Sharon Rose Oats from a world of suffering and trials to a place of peace and rest on March 30, 2019.
Sharon was born on September 11, 1947 in Henderson Ky. Her parents preceded her in death, The late Rev. Chester and Charlesetta Hatchett as well as her brothers Archie Hatchett and Chester Hatchett Jr. and sister Arsa Lee.
Sharon was educated in Henderson Kentucky Public Schools and a graduate of Douglas High School. She professed her hope in Christ at an early age under the late TA Adams of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Henderson Kentucky. Sharon later became a member of New Race Creek Baptist Church under her father the late Rev. Chester Hatchett where she served on the Ways and Means Committee as President and a member of the church choir and the choir director of the young youth.
Sharon took pleasure in doing hairdressing for many and caring for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other children and they loved her so. She became known as "Our built-in babysitter".
Sharon leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 54 years Glen P. Oats; one daughter Karen Rupert ( Earlie) of Henderson Ky; one son Glen D Oats Jr. (Lori) of Evansville, Indiana; Granddaughters Brooke, Kenya and Ashley Oats of Evansville Indiana and Malayia Rupert of Henderson Kentucky; Great Granddaughters Tailynn, Ava and Tianna of Evansville Indiana. Her twin brother Shirley Mason Dixon (Helena) and sister Del Smith, Sister In Law Doris J Hatchett, sister in Law Charlene Moody of Terra Haute, Indiana and one aunt Naomi Rhodes of Los Angeles CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of life will be 1:00 PM Friday at Race Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Lynn Owens will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday 11: 00 AM until services time at the church. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfunerlhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 4, 2019