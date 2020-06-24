Sharon Trent
1947 - 2020
Sharon Trent

French Lick - Sharon Ann (Robertson) Trent, 73, of French Link, IN, passed away June 22, 2020. She was born February 11, 1947 in Evansville, IN to the late Maurice and Margaret (Mulvey) Robertson.

Sharon worked in investments at Old National Bank until her retirement in 2013. She was involved with the Friends of Melton Public Library. Sharon enjoyed bird watching. She will be truly missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of many years, Bennie Trent; son, Robert (Megan) Brown; grandchild, Ethan Cole Brown; siblings, Thomas (Becky) Robertson, Jeanne (Jim) Welte, Dolores Robertson and Ginger (Stan) Mallette; sister-in-law, Sherry (Robert) Weatherford; brother-in-law, Clarence (Jane) Trent; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Mike Trotter officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Friday at the funeral home. Due to the national health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Friends of Melton Public Library, 8496 W. College St., French Lick, IN 47432.

Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com






