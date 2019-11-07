|
|
Sheridan Knapp
Age 83, passed away November 5, 2019.
Graveside Services and burial will be 3 PM, Sat. Nov. 9, 2019 at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo, IA. There will be no visitation.
He was married to Yvonne Fouts on September 17, 1955 in Waterloo, IA. She survives.
Other survivors include 2 children, James (Sherri) and Wesley (Rhonda), brother, Fred Jr. (Kate) 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffery, infant son, Wendel, and brother, Donald.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson World War II Veteran Memorial Fund.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019