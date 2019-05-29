Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Resources
Sherman Carver Obituary
Sherman Whitson Carver

Sebree, Kentucky

Sherman Whitson Carver, 92, of Sebree passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

He was born in Hopkins County, Kentucky on June 8, 1926 to the late Roy and Zona (Timmons) Carver.

Sherman was a retired truck driver from Signal Delivery Service and he enjoyed having breakfast with other retired truck drivers on the 2nd Tuesday of every month. He loved gardening and giving away his produce to others, tinkering on everything and watching UK basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Daphna (Higgins) Carver and 1 son Hal Carver.

He is survived by 1 daughter Rhoneta Woods and husband Glenn of Sebree, 2 brothers Vern Carver of Jenson Beach, Florida, Dewey Carver and wife Freda of Onton, 1 sister Nevelyn Zachary of Slaughters, 4 grandchildren: Melissa Barr and husband Phillip of Barrow, Alaska, Brandy Woods of Berwick, Maine, Tisha Miranda and husband Brian King of Hampstead, North Carolina, Neal Carver of Graham, Kentucky, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday May 30, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel.

Dr. Bob Hardison will officiate with Rev. Tom Anderson to assist.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8PM and Thursday 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandy Woods, Neal Carver, Brenden Carver, Kaiden Carver, Richie Miranda and Stevie Carver. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Barr, Stephen Barr and Leah Barr.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on May 29, 2019
