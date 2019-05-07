Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Sherman Dwain "Butch" Mitchell

Henderson, KY

Sherman Dwain "Butch" Mitchell, 65, of Henderson, passed away at 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.

Butch was born in Henderson on January 12, 1954 to the late William "Bud" and Geraldine (Gobin) Mitchell. He was a veteran of both the Army and the Army Reserves, of which he retired and was a member of Airline Baptist Church in Henderson. Butch was an avid fisherman who loved his grandchildren with all his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Aaron Mitchell; and brother James "Jimmy" Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Suzan Mitchell; son, Chris Mitchell and wife, Danielle; grandchildren, Dylan Mitchell, Charlee Mitchell, Rylan Mitchell and Ethan Bayer; step-mother, Joyce Mitchell; mother in law, Betty Jenkins; brother in law, Randy Ward and wife, Tracey; sister in law, Martha Ward; aunt, Vicki Mitchell; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Butch's request, there will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420. Also, in his memory, Butch requests you to take a child fishing.

Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 7, 2019
