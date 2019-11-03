|
Sherolyn Stone
Dixon - Sherolyn Rose Dixon Stone 74, of Dixon, KY passed away from cancer on Friday November 1, 2019. She was a retired School Teacher from the Webster County School System. She attended Corydon United Methodist Church in Corydon, KY and was a member of the Retired Webster Co. School Teachers Association. She was preceded in death by 1 sister Magdaline Hurt(E.A.) and 3 brothers Darrel Glen Dixon, Donald Dixon, and Dayton Dixon. Survivors include her husband of 50 years Barry N. Stone of Dixon, KY; 1 son Brian Stone(Sherry) of Henderson, KY; 1 sister Sammie Dixon of Corydon, KY; 1 brother Larry Dixon(Cindy) of Henderson, KY; 2 sister in laws Janice Dixon of Corydon, KY and Joyce Dixon of Henderson, KY; several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019