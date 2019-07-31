|
Sherri Cissell Blackburn
Morganfield - Sherri Cissell Blackburn, 56, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home. She was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church in Morganfield where she was a singer on the worship team. Sherri was employed at Ervin Cable where she was a payroll specialist.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Marion Cissell
Survivors include: Mother, Mary Irene Cissell of Morganfield; Daughter: Morgan Blackburn of Morganfield; 2 Sisters: Kimberlyn Allen and husband Scott of Jacksonville, AR. and Teresa Shoultz and husband Bob of Henderson, KY; Niece: Peyton Shoultz.
The service will be 11AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Dwight Jackson will officiate. The burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. The visitation will be 2-7PM Sunday and 9AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Fellowship Church.
Published in The Gleaner on July 31, 2019