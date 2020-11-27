1/
Sherry Parrish Tillman
Sherry Parrish Tillman

Sherry Parrish Tillman died peacefully on November 23, 2020. Born in Russellville, Kentucky and most recently residing in Florida, Sherry lived most of her 85 years in Robards, Henderson, and Oneida, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Jack" Tillman, and her parents, Jesse and Izetta Parrish of Zion. Sherry is survived by her children and their spouses, Daniel and Rebecca Tillman, Dianne Tillman Blades, David Tillman, and Michael and Suzetta Tillman Furlong; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Larry Parrish; and sister, Annelle Parrish Mills.

Called "Mom" by many, Sherry's ministry was through music. She played piano and organ for a number of churches and gave piano lessons for more than 50 years. She also taught Sunday School and was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union.

Sherry will be inurned next to Jack in Dunedin, Florida. Those who wish to honor her life may send a gift to Oneida Baptist Institute or The Gideons International.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
