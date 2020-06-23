Sherry Stone
Sherry Stone

Henderson - Sherry Lynn (Skaggs) Stone 62 of Henderson passed away Monday June 22, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.

Sherry was born in Henderson to the late Albert and Joyce (Gibbs) Skaggs. She was retired from Methodist Hospital as a Linen tech in housekeeping. Sherry was a member of Ohio Valley Cruisers Car Club; a long time member of the Salvation Army Church and attended the Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Aaron Skaggs.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Wynn Stone; her children Leslie Townsend (Dickie), Kevin Lane (Jackie), Chris Stone (Tammy) and Craig Stone (Krystal) all of Henderson; her siblings Shelia Durham (Donnie), Angela Coots (Mike) and Matthew Skaggs all of Henderson; special friends Florence Rich and Amanda Cummings; 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.

Funeral services will be private with Rev. Keith Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to New Hope Animal Rescue.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
