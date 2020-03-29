|
|
Shirley Darnell
Morganfield, KY - Shirley Darnell, age 82 of Morganfield, KY passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Union County. She was born February 23, 1938 to the late James and Zema Ray in Crittenden County. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Shirley was known for her baking, especially her pies and cakes. She enjoyed gardening and fishing. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Darnell; 3 brothers, Carl Ray, Jimmy Ray, , and Charles Ray; 3 sisters, Martha Basso, Garnett Timmreck and Anna Urso.
Survivors include:
2 Daughters: Becky Wedding of Morganfield, KY; LeeAnn Manning and husband Joe of Madisonville, KY
4 Sons: Larry Brewer and wife Kathy of Sturgis, KY; Randy Brewer and wife Tami of Madisonville, KY; Bobby Joe Brewer and wife Robin of St. Louis, MO; Kenny Brewer of Sturgis, KY
1 Brother: Donald Ray of Marion, KY
1 Sister: Boyce Dee Collins of Sturgis, KY
19 Grandchildren 29 Great Grandchildren
In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Rev. Jim Adams & Rev. Jimmy Terrell will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020