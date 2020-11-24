1/1
Shirley J. Ransom
Shirley J. Ransom

Henderson - Shirley J. (Thomas) Ransom, of Henderson, passed away at home on her 80th birthday, Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was born in Cadiz, KY on November 23, 1940 to the late Preston and Lorene (Malone) Thomas.

She had worked in circulation at the newspaper and was a member of Zion Baptist Church for 58 years. Many friends and babies received blankets lovingly made by Shirley, as crocheting was one of her favorite pastimes. Shirley had a love for birds and enjoyed showcasing them in her home and her wardrobe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Hicks and great grandson, Edison James Frields.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Ransom; children, Lisa Ligon (Brian) of Reed, Kim Howard of Henderson, Darla Frields (Glenn) of Henderson, and Tommy Ransom (Tammy) of Henderson; sisters, Betty Turner of Morganfield and Pat Williams of League City, TX; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, many close nieces and nephews.

All services are private. Brother Mike Spivey will officiate.

A church service will be scheduled at a later date.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
