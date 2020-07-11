Shirley Jean (Mansfield) Collins



Iron Station, NC - August 24, 1934—July 10, 2020. Shirley Collins passed away Friday, July 10 at a rehab facility near her and her husband's home in Iron Station, North Carolina. She was a native daughter of Union County, the second child of Charles and Addie Rae Mansfield. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1952 near the top of her class. Her life long devotion was to her family and her home, though she was an able accountant, working from her first job at Camp Breckenridge in 1953, to jobs with Sears in their accounting departments in Ky, New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi. Her last public job was as billing clerk for a diaper service in Orange, California. Her husband reports that her skills in accounting kept the family afloat more than once during some hard times over the 66+ years of their marriage.



She is survived by her husband, Graves Collins; two sons, David and Ronald Collins of Oklahoma; 8 living grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Jean (Collins) Hodges, and her firstborn grandson, Randal Graves Hodges. Shirley was the daughter of Charles and Addie Mansfield, formally of Sturgis and Crittenden County.



She will be buried in Pythian Ridge Cemetery sometime the week of 7/12. There will be a graveside memorial service.









