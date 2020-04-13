|
Shirley Mae Geary
Henderson - Shirley Mae Geary, 83 of Henderson passed away April 11, 2020 at Henderson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Evansville Indiana to the late Hardin Porter and Ruby (Smith) Geary. Shirley enjoyed adopting and taking good care of injured or sick small dogs. In her early years she worked in the grocery store meat departments, later as a librarian at Western Kentucky University and retired from K-Mart in Bradenton, Florida.
Shirley was a member of Immanuel Baptist Temple Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shirley is survived by her sister Jean Geary Sugg and her nephew Geary Randall "Randy" Sugg.
A private graveside service will be at Muhlenburg County Memorial Gardens in Powderly Kentucky.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020