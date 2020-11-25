Shirley Vincent
Henderson - The beautiful Shirley Louise Vincent was born January 6,1942 to the late Beatrice Lisembee and Wilson Lisembee, Sr. in Henderson, KY. She was lovingly called wife, momma, nana, mimi, sister, aunt, and friend. Even though her family loved her, God loved her more. The Good Lord called her home to be with Him on Thursday, November 19, 2020.Shirley was dedicated to her family and was a housewife all her life. She helped many wonderful families along life's journey and enjoyed helping everybody. She loved going to garage sales, sitting on her front porch, watching her daytime tv shows, spending time with her family, and serving the Lord. She received her education at Henderson Training School and Douglas High School. She was the best wife and mother her family could ever ask for. She truly loved the Lord and her life showed it. What a mighty prayer warrior she was. She was a member of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church in her younger years before becoming a member of Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully worshipped and served on the Mother's Board, The Pastor's Guild, and the Culinary Committee until her sudden death. She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; her siblings: Wilson "Bubba" Lisembee, Jr., George Lisembee, Rev. Paul Lisembee, Anna Johnson, Louise Banks, and Annette Lisembee; one son: Bryant Vincent; one grandchild, one niece, and three nephews. She leaves to cherish so many fond, loving memories of her husband of 48 years; John Vincent, Jr.; children: Avonda Vincent, Keevie Vincent, and Keith Vincent (Mary Beth and Kiyah Brown); sister: Sheila Langley; grandchildren: Missie Mockobee (John), Isaiah Ruby, JaBryant Vincent, and DeJohn Eldridge; great grandchildren: Jeraden Copeland, Jhion Mockobee, Jah'Meir Mockobee, and John Eddie Mockobee; her sitter: Cabrina Hughes, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 28 with a walkthrough visitation 11:00-1:00 at Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 221 S. Adams St. and funeral service immediately following graveside service at Fernwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with final arrangements; Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com
. Due to Kentucky laws regarding Covid 19, no more than 25 attendees will be permitted in the building at one time for funerals and visitations. A mask must be worn at all services and social distancing will be observed.