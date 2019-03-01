|
|
Spencer Parker
Madisonville, KY
Spencer Parker, age 57, and a native of Madisonville KY, passed away February 26, 2019 at his residence in Madisonville. Spencer graduated from Providence High School in 1979 and enlisted in the United States Army. He received the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and Marksman Qualification Badge. He worked as a Material Control and Accounting Specialist. Spencer ended his military career with an honorable discharge. In addition, he served in the National Guard for one year.
Spencer is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Parker; his brother, Stephan Parker; and his sister, Patricia Coleman.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Phyllis Parker; children: Aundrea Parker, Lavita Ross, Tara Ross, Treymane Tyler, Spencer Parker Jr., Phillip Parker, and Britney Fendrick; his mother, Nora Parker; and siblings: Angela M. Parker, Eric Parker, Greta Parker, and Michael Parker.
Private Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Simpson's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Providence, Kentucky. Mason & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 1, 2019