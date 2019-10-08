Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Stacy Shelton Obituary
Stacy Shelton

Henderson - Stacy Michelle (Cordell) Shelton, 47, of Henderson passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Heart Center.

She was born on July 10, 1972 to the late William H. Cordell and Sherry Lee Brooks. Stacy was an avid UK fan, loved country music and crocheting.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Grandparents John and Tresia Baize.

Stacy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Steve Shelton; 1 son, Nate Shelton of Henderson; 1 brother, Jason Cordell of Evansville, IN; 1 sister, Jill Gentry of Dixon, KY; Janey Litton, Mother-In-Law; Aunt & Uncle, Billy & Jean Pryor of Slaughters, KY; 3 sister in laws; favorite niece, Jayda "Jaydapug" Cordell; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 12:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Josh Clevenger will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Smith Mills cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Billy Pryor, Larry Pryor, Tyler Townsend, Brad Hunt, Dale Biggs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences can be made to www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 8, 2019
