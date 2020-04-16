Resources
Stanley L. Detring

Stanley L. Detring Obituary
Stanley L. Detring

Morganfield - Stanley L. Detring, 85, died April 12, 2020, after suffering a stroke.

He was a member of the Morganfield Presbyterian Church and was a Union County 4-H Extension Agent from 1960 to 1992. Nothing made him happier than watching generations of young people grow and mature in a positive way. He had a true knack with this! Also as a farmer, he enjoyed being outdoors, especially watching birds and geese on the pond.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, in 2010, and his son Mike Detring in 1974.

Survivors include one daughter, Diana Siler and husband Bill of Owensboro, one son Brian Detring and wife Robbyn of Winchester, KY, and four grandchildren Haley and Clint Siler and Spencer and Shelby Detring.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice. A memorial can be found at everloved.com/life-of/Stanley-detring/
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020
