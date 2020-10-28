Stella Minton
Henderson - Stella Minton, 70 of Henderson passed away October 25, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
Stella was born in Paducah Kentucky to the late George and Elizabeth (Mauzy) Holmes. She was of the Baptist faith and loved her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Sherman Tackett, Jack Tackett, Philip Tackett, and Joyce Tackett.
Stella is survived by her children Connie Moore (Larry), Clinton McRoy Jr., Cathy Lawless (Chris Badger) and Charles Minton; her brothers George Lee Holmes Jr. (Sue Kurtz) and Luther Holmes (Rosemary); 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren and her nephew and caregiver Charles Boutoutt.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday October 30, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation be 11:00 AM until services time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Wesley McRoy, Damien Moore, Ian Moore, Jeffery Lawless and Hansel Lawless.
