|
|
Stella Scott
Spottsville - Stella Scott, age 64, of Spottsville, Ky passed away at 12:30 am at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Stella loved her grandbabies! She enjoyed volunteering and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents Francis A. and Mary E. Payne, Stella was preceded in death by her husband Larry J. Scott and siblings Ray Louis Payne, Gabriell Payne, Cecilia Payne, Patsy Burns.
She is survived by her daughter Angela K. Woodring and her husband Rob of Henderson, KY; her son Jeremy J. Scott and wife Sarah of Henderson, KY; 3 sisters: Margaret Melton (Bob) of Henderson, KY, Carolyn Dawson (Will) of Owensboro, KY, Yvonne Mays (Robert) of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers Joseph M. Payne (Barbara Sue) and John Robert Payne (Judy) both of Owensboro, KY; 4 grandchildren: Landon Woodring, Emily Woodring, Joey Scott, Elizabeth Scott.
Relatives and friends are invited to Stella's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Brother Jim Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Henderson County, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019