Stephen Curtis Doran
Stephen Curtis Doran, known for his commitment to Family, Friends, and Football died on March 20, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Lawton, OK at 7:09 pm. His daughter was holding his hand.
Born August 13, 1948 in Harrisburg, IL Steve relocated to Murray with his family in 1962. Steve issurvived by his daughter Kaci Jae Bennett (Derek) of Elgin, OK. Steve or "Pappi" moved to Oklahoma in June 2019 to be nearer the loves of his life, Bennett granddaughters: Luci Lee, Lili Mae, Libi Sue, and soon to be here great-grandson Isaiah Cunningham. His great delight was to see the girls play in their respective sports. Always the "picker" Pappi was often called Walter (borrowed from the Jeff Dunham puppet) because of his attitude. The nickname just seemed to suit him. Kaci's mother Karen Floyd, second wife to Steve, lives in Henderson.
Steve precedes, in death, his beloved mother Earleen Shemwell Doran and three sisters, from whom he received much instruction, Waynette Westerfield (Bill) of Benton, Marilyn B. Dickson of Evansville, IN, and Amy Doran Workman (Terry) of Puryear, TN. Surviving nephews and niece are Chad Westerfield of Cynthiana, IN, Cory Westerfield (Jodi) of Benton, Matthew Harris (Heather) of Evansville, IN and Alexandra Workman of Starkville, MS. His family is extended by four great-nieces and two greatnephews and so many cousins that you might be related. Previously departed family include Steve's father Curtis Wayne Doran, grandparents Curtis C. and Loreen Farmer Doran, grandparents Earl and Hobert McNutt Shemwell.
Of all Steve's friends, he shared a special relationship with Bonnie Johnson of Murray. The distance between Henderson and Murray did not diminish their affection for one another. He remained a friend to his first wife, Carolyn Cook Roberts of Fairhope, AL.
The Gentle Giant of Murray High Class of '66 is remembered for his common sense, his rough around the edges charm, and his tender heart, especially around babies and most especially his own. Quick with a joke, he was a man's man that knew how to pray and he protected others in his quiet way. This athlete was four for four at Murray High, lettering in four sports, all four years of high school. Steve took his talents to Alabama in 1966 where he earned his bachelor's degree in Education and a spot in the record books for 100+ yards rushing in a game. Under the leadership of Bear Bryant, Steve played from 1966-1970. In 1969, at Legion Field, tight end Doran was hit for a 14-yard gain that was part of an Alabama set up for the call Red Right, 56 Come Back In, Max Protection. This play earned the 33-32 W over Ole Miss in what Bryant called the "worst football game" he ever saw. The next season, Varsity Letterman, # 80, rushed for 101 yards against Ole Miss. He returned home to become a graduate assistant coach for Murray State football and in 1975 received his Master's Degree in Education. Steve Doran was inducted into the 2016 Inaugural Murray High School Hall of Fame.
Football came calling and Steve headed to Missouri as assistant coach for East Prairie High School. He did not hesitate when the offer came to head coach the Henderson City High School Purple Flash, until the City/County school merger. This Henderson gridiron icon is honored at The Hickory Pit, his favorite gathering spot on gameday. His autographed black and white hangs amidst the Bama themed walls.
Laying football aside, Steve entered business sales for several companies and ended his successful sales career with Holland Medical. Thinking he would retire, sports came calling again. This time, Steve became a recruiter, assisting young high school hopefuls in their pursuit to play college ball. The Doran Family Golden Boy had come full circle. Steve took his experience and love for sport and shared all he had to help young people find their place in sport, while pursuing post-secondary education. The final pursuit in football came when he accepted the head coach position at Henderson County South Middle. During his tenure he led them to win the City-Wide Championship.
Steve Doran remembered where he came from, referring to it as the shallow end. He had an always and forever attitude toward his family, his friends, and his football. His life and how he lived it, brings an awareness that service to others is our greatest gift. Pass The Word interviewed Steve about the integration of African-American athletes at UA in 1993. The oral history discussing the first fully integrated Alabama team of 1970 is contained in the Famous Kentuckian Collection at the Kentucky Historical Society. This Gentle Giant will be missed, but his passion for others will rise with his battle cry, Roll Tide.
Steve adored his mom and called her every day. The calls from her Golden Boy have ceased, but in this absence, your note of remembrance is welcomed. She can be reached by sending notes to Mrs. Earleen Doran, 905 Glendale, Murray, KY 42071. The date for the celebration of Steve's life will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that gifts to be directed to programs Steve loved. Your memorial donations will extend opportunities for young people and are tax-deductible.
Henderson County Athletics Henderson Football Poncho Club
2424 Zion Road P.O. Box 1451
Henderson, KY 42420 Henderson, KY 42420
West Kentucky Youth Camp Murray High School Athletic General Fund
301 Youth Camp RD c/o Anne Greenfield
Marion, KY 42064 1800 Sycamore ST
Murray, KY 42071
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020