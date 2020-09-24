Stephen Schwartz
Owensboro - Stephen Ray Schwartz, 57, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home while under Hospice care. He was born August 27, 1963 in Gary, Indiana to Linda and Robert Schwartz. Stephen was a veteran of the United States Navy and had taught U. S. History at Henderson County High School for nine years and at Owensboro High School for 12 years. He enjoyed playing video games with the family, watching movies with his wife, Barbara, bowling, and fishing. Stephen cherished his time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara on May 16, 2020 and his father, Robert Schwartz.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Linda Schwartz; children, Derek (Nicole) Schwartz, Joshua Schwartz, Stephanie Schwartz, Alexander Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, and Jeremy Schwartz; Chris Phillips; a granddaughter, Joanna Eckstein, siblings, Jerry (Alicia) Schwartz, Rodney (Priscilla) Schwartz, Todd (Holly) Schwartz, Troy (Kara) Schwartz, and Kasha (Mike) Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews, and his cat, Lucky Kitty.
The funeral service for Stephen Schwartz will be Tuesday, September 29, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Enichement will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 2 PM until 7 PM Monday with prayers Monday evening and from 10 AM until 1:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com
