Sterling "Candy Man" Sights
Henderson - Sterling Goebel Sights, Jr. "Jr. Sights", "Candy Man"
He was diesel mechanic in the Korean War, with a lifelong dream of being a truckdriver. Jr. Sights was well respected autobody man with a zest for life and a ladies man as well. He was the life of the party. He loved his pontoon boat, weekend fish fries and to play his harmonica for family and friends.
Sterling was one of 13 brothers and sisters and a favorite to many nieces and nephews. He was always picking on somebody. He spent his retirement as an avid gardener. He loved to can and share his goodies with friends and neighbors.
The highlight of his golden years was living his life long dream through the eyes of his daughter. He loved to brag about his daughter, the truck driver.
Sterling his survived his only daughter Kimberly Sights Gross; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his sisters Lila Rolfe, Mary Ellen Asher, Gale McCormick and Linda Tucker.
A celebration of life will be held Monday 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM September 23, 2019 at the Moose Lodge #732 in Henderson Ky. A Pot luck will be held. Please dress casual.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 22, 2019