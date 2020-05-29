Steven Allen Downs
Dixon - Steven Allen Downs, age 61, of Dixon, KY, passed away at his home on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Nellie Downs, as well as his sister Mary Kay Browne.
Steve worked for Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors in Sebree, KY. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and deer hunting. Steve will be remembered as a sweet and kindhearted person who often thought of others before himself. He had a great sense of humor.
Survivors include his brother Miles Downs of Corydon, KY; nieces Allison Baker Shealy of Fairfax, VA, and Mary Downs of Corydon, KY; and nephews David Downs and Miles Brandon Downs of Corydon, KY; and seven great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Steve's Life Celebration and Memorial Service on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. The Life Celebration will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the service time. The Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Jeff "Dinky" Downs officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Animal Rescue, 526 Atkinson St, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 29 to May 31, 2020.