Morganfield - Steven Buchanan, age 68 of Morganfield, KY passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 6, 1951 to the late Oscar and Virginia Buchanan in Morganfield. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Steven was a US Navy Veteran and had been a coal miner at Hamilton II and Peabody Camp II coal mines. He loved to sing and in fact, he sang in the St. Ann Catholic Church choir. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tim Buchanan; his infant sister, Barbara Buchanan; his grandson, Gabe Buchanan. Survivors include: wife of 47 years: Anita Buchanan of Morganfield, KY; 5 daughters Sabrina Mitchell and husband Joe of Nashville, TN, Bernadette Ayers and husband Tim of Indianapolis, IN, Miranda Woodring and husband Chris of Dixon, KY, Mary Murphy and husband Bret of Louisville, KY, Rachel Buchanan and fiancé Jeremiah Kent of Bloomington, IN; 7 sons Steven Buchanan II and wife Linda of Bowling Green, KY, Eric Buchanan and fiancé Octavia Jones of Nashville, TN, Matthew Buchanan and wife Brittany of Omaha, NE, David Buchanan of Morganfield, KY, Andrew Buchanan and fiancé Teresa of Evansville, IN, Christopher Buchanan of Campbellsville, KY, Bradley Hoskins and husband Nathan of Lexington, KY; 3 brothers James Buchanan of Herrin, IL, Phillip Buchanan of Henderson, KY, Paul Buchanan of Uniontown, KY; 1 sister Linda Gipson of Morganfield, KY; 24 Grandchildren;3 Great . In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. The burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the s Project or John Paull II Catholic School.
Published in The Gleaner from May 18 to May 20, 2020