Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Buchanan Obituary
Steven Buchanan

Morganfield - Steven Buchanan, age 68 of Morganfield, KY passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 6, 1951 to the late Oscar and Virginia Buchanan in Morganfield. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Steven was a US Navy Veteran and had been a coal miner at Hamilton II and Peabody Camp II coal mines. He loved to sing and in fact, he sang in the St. Ann Catholic Church choir. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tim Buchanan; his infant sister, Barbara Buchanan; his grandson, Gabe Buchanan. Survivors include: wife of 47 years: Anita Buchanan of Morganfield, KY; 5 daughters Sabrina Mitchell and husband Joe of Nashville, TN, Bernadette Ayers and husband Tim of Indianapolis, IN, Miranda Woodring and husband Chris of Dixon, KY, Mary Murphy and husband Bret of Louisville, KY, Rachel Buchanan and fiancé Jeremiah Kent of Bloomington, IN; 7 sons Steven Buchanan II and wife Linda of Bowling Green, KY, Eric Buchanan and fiancé Octavia Jones of Nashville, TN, Matthew Buchanan and wife Brittany of Omaha, NE, David Buchanan of Morganfield, KY, Andrew Buchanan and fiancé Teresa of Evansville, IN, Christopher Buchanan of Campbellsville, KY, Bradley Hoskins and husband Nathan of Lexington, KY; 3 brothers James Buchanan of Herrin, IL, Phillip Buchanan of Henderson, KY, Paul Buchanan of Uniontown, KY; 1 sister Linda Gipson of Morganfield, KY; 24 Grandchildren;3 Great . In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. The burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the s Project or John Paull II Catholic School.

Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -