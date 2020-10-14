1/
Steven Douglas Sauer
Steven Douglas Sauer

Henderson - Steven Douglas Sauer, 75, of Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Henderson on August 31, 1945 to the late William and Ida Mae (Dossett) Sauer.

He worked as a teacher for 40 years and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He enjoyed farming and playing golf. He was outgoing and had lots of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Jason Sauer.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delores "Gigi" Sauer; sons, Kevin Sauer (Kimberly) of Henderson and Brad Sauer of Henderson; brother, Richard Sauer of Virginia; grandson, Justin Sauer; two nieces, Amanda Court of Colorado and Stephanie Goodwin of Virginia.

Funeral mass will be at noon on Monday, October 19 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating.

Burial will follow at Smith Mills Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 18 and from 9-1130 a.m. on Monday, October 19, both at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

Prayer service will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
