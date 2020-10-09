1/1
Steven E. Raley
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven E. Raley

Reed, Kentucky - Steven E. Raley, 65, of Reed, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

He was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Kentucky, where he served on the parish council. Steve was a retired iron worker and currently a school bus driver with the Henderson County School System. He enjoyed hunting and trail rides with his grandchildren and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth "Frog" Raley.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Ruth; one daughter, Amanda Hundley and her husband, Eric, of Owensboro, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Laila and Bella Hundley of Owensboro, Kentucky; his mother, Phylis Key Thorsen of Milton, Florida; six siblings, Cindy Mayberry (Greg) of Milton, Florida, Donna Lamb (Ricky) of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Keith Raley (Lisa) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Kelly Adkins (Phillip) and Sandy Nunley, both of Portage, Michigan, and April Louden (Kyle) of Plainwell, Michigan; four god-grandchildren, Mary, Lauren, Josh, and Audrey Thompson; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Father John Ighacho will officiate. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
01:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved