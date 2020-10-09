Steven E. Raley
Reed, Kentucky - Steven E. Raley, 65, of Reed, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Kentucky, where he served on the parish council. Steve was a retired iron worker and currently a school bus driver with the Henderson County School System. He enjoyed hunting and trail rides with his grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth "Frog" Raley.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Ruth; one daughter, Amanda Hundley and her husband, Eric, of Owensboro, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Laila and Bella Hundley of Owensboro, Kentucky; his mother, Phylis Key Thorsen of Milton, Florida; six siblings, Cindy Mayberry (Greg) of Milton, Florida, Donna Lamb (Ricky) of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Keith Raley (Lisa) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Kelly Adkins (Phillip) and Sandy Nunley, both of Portage, Michigan, and April Louden (Kyle) of Plainwell, Michigan; four god-grandchildren, Mary, Lauren, Josh, and Audrey Thompson; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Father John Ighacho will officiate. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.