Steven V. Smith
Steven V. Smith

Nashville - Steven V. Smith, 76, passed away on November 27, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon R. and Opal LeMaster Smith; brother Bruce L. Smith and his wife Sandra R. Smith.

Steve was born and raised in Henderson, Kentucky. He excelled in athletics while attending Henderson City High, and went on to play football at Vanderbilt University while pursuing a degree in civil engineering. His career took him many places, most notably the 20 plus years he spent as a cable belt specialist working in Mandeville, Jamaica. During retirement, Steve spent many years enjoying family, friends, and his dogs while boating and fishing at Lake Barkley. He was also an avid member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife Deanna Delker Smith; daughter Audrey Smith Hill and her husband, Jeffrey Hill, of Katy, Texas; daughter Emily Smith Theobald and her husband, Richard Theobald, of Nashville, Tennessee; sister Linda S. Griffin and her husband Randy, of Suwanee, Georgia; brother Jerry R. Smith and his wife Jo; four granddaughters: Ella and Pippa Hill, Lainey and Rose Theobald; nieces and nephews.

For more information and online condolences please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/StevenSmith1/.




Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
