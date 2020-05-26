|
Steven W. Fields
Henderson, KY - Steven Woodford Fields, 63, of Henderson, KY born April 29, 1957, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Steve lived an adventurous life, leaving home for California at a young age. After finding out the big city wasn't for him, he made his way back to Henderson. Later in life he moved to Madiera Beach, Florida, where he lived for several years, before returning to small town lifeonce again. Steve put himself through college and became a Registered Nurse in 1990. He was a creative soul with many talents, such as sketching, painting, floral design, you name it- he could do it. He had a gift of making others laugh. Whether it be a short story or joke, an original poem, or his self-made characters, he could bring a crowd to a hysterical uproar of laughter. Stevewas liked by all who met him, and loved by all those blessed enough to get to know him. Hemade a lasting impression on everyone he knew. Steve never met a stranger and was a friendly and outgoing person. He was a generous and kindhearted person, who would give you his last penny. He never turned away someone in need. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. The loss of the son, brother, uncle and friend found in Steve, is a void that can never be filled. Our lives have never been the same since Steve became a part of us, and our lives will never be the same since he has gone home to be with the Lord.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Adams, father, Henry Fields, and grandparents.
Steve is survived by his stepfather (pop/dad), Ray Adams and stepmother, Marsha Adams of Henderson, KY; five sisters, Linda Shelton of Crawfordsville, IN, Robbie Fulkerson of Henderson, KY, Selena WiIke (James) of Henderson, KY, Angelia Ettadouari of Morgantown, KY, and Dena Fields of Russellville, KY; two brothers, Brian Adams (Angie) of Henderson, Ky, and Jason Fields (Mary) of Morgantown, KY; his aunt, Wanda Adams of Greenville, KY; nine nieces, six nephews, thirteen great nieces, and ten great nephews; best friend and care giver, David Loveless, and his two fur baby chihuahuas.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
