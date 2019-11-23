|
|
Steven Wayne Skaggs
Henderson - Steven Wayne Skaggs, 59, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home.
He was born in Henderson on January 22, 1960 to the late Henry Alvin and Joy Lou (Parrish) Skaggs.
Mr. Skaggs formerly worked at Gibbs Die Cast in Henderson and for the City of Henderson Parks Department. He was an avid chess player and was nostalgic about City High sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Hall of Louisville, KY; brother, Keith Skaggs (Kathy) of Henderson; nephew, Michael Melendez; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26 from 3 - 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 27 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Henderson County Humane Society.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019