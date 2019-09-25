Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Sue Howard
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sue Ellen Hoheimer Howard Obituary
Sue Ellen Hoheimer Howard

Union County - Sue Ellen Hoheimer Howard, 69, passed away September 11, 2019 at the Lucy B. King Hospice Center in Henderson. Sue Ellen was a life-long resident of Union County and was noted for her love of animals and family. She attended Stephens College in Columbia Missouri, and graduated from Loyola University in Chicago Illinois with a degree in education.

After a number of years, she returned to Morganfield and spent her life maintaining the family farm, which has received a centennial designation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She continued her family's interest in Hereford cattle throughout her life.

Sue Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Penelope Ann (Taylor) and Kenneth R. Hoheimer, and her maternal grandparents Katherine (Lewis) and Brisco Taylor. She is survived by her cousins Mary K. Coleman and Elizabeth Kohl Quirin of Illinois as well as her faithful dog, Sam.

A gathering for Sue Ellen's family and friends will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, followed by a celebration of remembrance of her life.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sue Ellen Howard Trust, which benefits local animal causes, in care of Independence Bank, PO Box 256, Henderson KY 42419.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 25, 2019
