Sue Owens
Henderson - Sue Owens age 76 of Henderson, KY died Thursday 12/5/2019 at her residence. She was employed at Pioneer Plastics for 25 years. Sue was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parent Jim and Ethel Rigdon; sister Lois Ward and brother Donald Rigdon. Survivors include her husband or 38 years Roger Owens of Henderson; daughter Sharon Jones of Henderson; 4 grandchildren Chris Walker, Angela Dundee, Jessica Dobbs & Christina Day; 25 great grandchildren several great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday 12/9/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Sunday and 9 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Webster County. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019