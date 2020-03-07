|
|
Sue (Roland) Thomasson
Onton - Sue Elaine Roland Thomasson, 88 of Onton passed away March 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Onton, KY on September 12, 1931 to John K. and Ruby Roland. Sue was a longtime member of Onton United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Thomasson; brother, Bobby Roland; two sisters, Wanda Qualls and June Pepperted.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Karen Forker and her husband Maurice of Sebree; two sons, Tommy Thomasson and his wife Annette of Onton, Kerry Thomasson and his wife Kathy of Onton; five grandchildren, Scott Padfield, Amy Nguyen, Kyle Thomasson, Valerie Wealing and Kylnn Thomasson; six great grandchildren, Mackenzie McKinight, Spencer McKnight, Emery Thomasson, Owen Wealing, Claire Wealing and Isla Wealing; one sister, Shirley Nance of Onton; two brothers, Jack Roland of PA and Ronnie Roland of Sebree; nieces and nehpews; caregivers, Cindy McConnell, Lisa Thompson, Clarissa Mosley and Joyce McConnell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020 and 9:00 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Brother Chris Lewis and Dr. Dean Esarey will officiate. Burial will be in Onton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Nance, Scott Padfield, Spencer McKnight, Kyle Thomasson, Dennis Roland and Timmy Qualls. Honorary pallbearers will be Rod Nance and Brent Nance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Onton Cemetery, 471 St. Rt. 147, Slaughters, KY 42456.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020