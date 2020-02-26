Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Sue Wright Obituary
Sue Wright, 73, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a loyal friend to many. Sue was a hairdresser for more than 40 years. She was a member of Henderson Moose Lodge No. 732, Henderson Sportsman Club, and American Legion Worsham Post No. 40 Ladies Auxiliary

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn Bivins.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Roger; two daughters, Dawn Ella Cleveland and Shelly Spainhoward and her husband, Kevin, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one stepdaughter, Michelle Hloucha and her husband, Monte, of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Liz Ballard of Ohio and Teresa Price of Mt. Carmel, Illinois; five grandchildren, Matt Cleveland, Cameron Weaver, Blake Spainhoward, and Courtney and Andrew Hloucha; three great-grandchildren, Ivory Cleveland, Autumn Hloucha, and Cassie Williams; nieces and nephews; and cousins.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Sue's grandson, Matt Cleveland, will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at

www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
