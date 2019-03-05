|
|
SUSAN KONSLER RISLEY HILL
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Susan Konsler Risley Hill (Susie, Nonnie), 80, of Henderson Kentucky, passed peacefully Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, at her home in Henderson.
Susie was born January 21, 1939, to the late John and Vina Konsler. Susie was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson. She had a passion for antique shopping and gardening and was an avid duplicate bridge player with the ranking of Ruby Life Master.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by first husband, Darrell Eugene Risley; and four brothers, David Konsler, Sam Wahl, Doris Wahl, and Charles Wahl.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Dale Hill; one sister, Kitty Lowry Rhodes of Destin, Florida; four sons, Keith Risley and his wife, Kim, of Evansville, Indiana, Derrick Risley and his wife, Adoriza Abucay, of Henderson, Kentucky, John Risley and his wife, Sheila, of Cairo, Kentucky, and Randy Risley and his wife, Lisa, of Corydon Kentucky; nine grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; fifteen stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Risley, Jarrod Risley, Jacob Risley, Andrew Risley, Neal Risley and Nick Risley.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Susie's family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of St. Anthony's Hospice for their exceptional care and to Dale Hill for his love and compassionate care during Susie's time of need.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 5, 2019