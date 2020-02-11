|
Susan Neel Rideout
Henderson - Susan Neel Rideout, 52, of Henderson, KY, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home, after being in hospice care since April 12th, 2018. She is the daughter of Carla (Susie) Rideout and the late Paul W. Rideout. She is the namesake of Betty Neel Whitledge, of Henderson.
Born with special needs, she attended the Rehabilitation Center in Evansville, IN beginning at 16 months of age, and continuing into her teen years. She entered the Henderson Co. public education system at age 7 through her 20th year. The following 28 years were spent as an employee at H. E. Sandefur, a sheltered workshop, which she loved.
For 25 plus years, she enjoyed being a member of a socially active group called Funtastics, spending time with her many friends, held at her church, Zion United Church of Christ. She enjoyed being with people, she loved music, and dancing, wearing out numerous walkers in the process. She participated in Special Olympics for many years, receiving awards both locally and at state level in bowling.
She really believed, with all her heart, despite her disabilities that she could do anything anyone else could do. Though her limitations proved differently at times, perseverance and sheer stubbornness were her finest qualities.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul W. Rideout. She is survived by her mother, Carla (Susie) Tompkins Rideout, two loving brothers, Paul Andrew Rideout (Laura), and Ty Ward Rideout (Leslie), a niece, Savannah Katherine, and two nephews, Brayden Andrew, and Holden Addison.
Special thanks from her family goes to St. Anthony's Hospice, to her friend and sitter, Brenda Calhoun, to the many loving, lifelong friends, and her very special friend, Joseph Fowler, for the loving care and support we received.
She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11 am at Zion United Church of Christ, 437 First Street, Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, H. E. Sandefur Ctr., or Zion United Church of Christ, all in Henderson, KY.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020