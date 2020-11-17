Susan Turner
Henderson - Susan Carol Turner, 64 of Henderson passed away November 16, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
Susan was born in Henderson to the late William and Maudie McGraw.
She attended Audubon Baptist Church and was a member of the Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in by her siblings Vollien Gibbs, William McGraw Jr., Brenda Smith, and Johnny McGraw.
Susan is survived by her Daughter Mistzy Rodriguez (Francisco) and her granddaughters Esperanza Rodriguez and Chantal Rodriguez.
Funeral Services will be noon Thursday November 19, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.
Brother Dennis Mayfield will officiate with burial to follow in Springdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Wednesday and on Thursday 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jorge Hernandez, Ernesto Garcia, Mauro Perez, Eddie Washington, Tyler Washington and Leyvar Vasquez.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com