|
|
Susie Heath Moore, 63, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home with her husband at her side.
Susie will be well remembered by all those who knew her. She was a prominent local attorney and had practiced law since 1982 in Henderson. She was very well respected in the legal community and served as a mentor for many young lawyers. Susie loved her sisters at Moore-Rust Law.
Susie loved God and her church, First Christian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder and in various church offices. She will be missed by her church family. She was a gourmet cook and loved entertaining family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harley M. Heath, Sr., and her mother, Norma P. Heath.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; two brothers, Harley Heath, Jr., and Bill Heath; her beloved nieces and nephews; her in-law sister, Nancy Groves; and her treasured friends whom she considered her family as well.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church. Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Susie's last words to loved ones were, "Don't worry about me. I will be fine. Live your lives. I just want you to be happy." Godspeed, Susie.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020