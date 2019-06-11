|
Suzanna "Suzie" Wesley Davis
Sturgis, KY - Suzanna ("Suzie") Wesley Davis, 87, passed away on June 8, 2019 at her home near Sturgis, Kentucky. She was born May 23, 1932 to the late Charles and Roberta Wesley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Davis; two brothers, Bo and Bob Wesley; and, her two beloved sisters, Mary Cowan and Kas Sprague.
Suzie was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Sturgis High School and attended Western Kentucky University. After a year of college, she returned to Sturgis and married her high school sweetheart, a marriage that endured over 62 years. In Suzie, Bob found his wife of noble character, as described in Proverbs 31:10. To Bob and their children and grandchildren, Suzie was truly far above rubies.
Suzie was a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, contributing both her time and vast talents organizing and participating in events and programs throughout the years. As a young woman with three children, she served her community through leadership in 4-H programs and school projects, always making a significant impression on the youth she served. Later, she served the community as a board member of the Sturgis Community Rest Home. She stayed abreast of church and community affairs, always offering support where needed.
Suzie was an exceptional homemaker, cook and hostess as evidenced when, in 1968, she was awarded the coveted Kentucky Master Farm Homemaker Award. Her tenderly written cards and notes sent on special occasions, in times of both sorrow and celebration, brought joy and comfort to her many friends and family members. No Christmas was ever complete without her irresistible "homemade" cream caramels. And you knew you were special when you were presented with a hand-crafted, jeweled Christmas tree from Suzie.
Suzie was a fanatical fan of the UK Wildcats, both football and basketball; each season she memorized the team roster and picked "her man" to cheer for. She loved playing Bridge, gardening, sewing, cooking, and creating beautiful things with her hands. But most of all, Suzie loved her family. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews will remember her fondly, embracing her legacy of woman of noble character and a life well-lived.
Bob and Suzie raised three children who survive: a daughter, Laura Holt Boggess and husband, Joe, of Greenville, Kentucky; two sons, Blane Davis of Avon, Indiana, and Hunter Davis and wife, Vickie, of Sturgis, Kentucky. Survivors also include: six grandchildren: Lt. Col. Heath Holt and wife Lt. Col. Danielle Holt of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Ben Holt and wife, Martha, of Galesburg, Illinois; Suzanne Holt Leach and husband, Jordon, of Owensboro, Kentucky; Allison Davis of Avon, Indiana; Jonathan Davis and wife, Briana, of Henderson Kentucky; Lauren Suzanna Davis Gabbard and husband, Adam, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; six great grandchildren: Axel, Beatrice, Lily, and Luke Holt, Henry Davis, and Jay Gabbard. Her cherished brother, Quentin, and wife, Hildegarde, and a sister-in-law, Betty Davis, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved so dearly, also survive.
Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday June 11 at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis - Brothers Jeff McMain and John Brumfiel officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home and 9 AM until service time Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you please contribute to in Suzie's memory
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019