Suzanne Overfield Johnson
1935 - 2020
SUZANNE OVERFIELD JOHNSON

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Suzanne Overfield Johnson, 85, of Henderson, Kentucky, died at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Suzanne was an avid UK fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Preston Allen Johnson, Sr.; her parents, Stanley and Zelma Overfield; two grandsons, Patrick Neil Hite and Ryan Samuel Johnson; one great-grandson, Brantley Allan Thienes; her son-in-law, Allan R. VanMeter; and two brothers, Stanley Overfield and Charles Overfield.

Survivors include one daughter, Pennye Johnson VanMeter of Henderson, Kentucky; two sons, Preston Allen Johnson, Jr., and his wife, Jenny, of Evansville, Indiana, and Stephen Johnson and his wife, Becky, of Henderson; one sister-in-law, Corine Johnson of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Jason Thienes, Kenny Perkins, Timothy Johnson, and Scott Johnson.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
