Talbert Strange
Henderson - Talbert Martin Strange, 80 of Henderson went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2020 at Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Evansville.
He was a member of the former Immanuel Baptist Temple. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and working in his garden.
He was retired as an operations manager for the Kentucky Toll Roads and was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Kentucky National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Talbert and Minnie Martin Strange, his wife Kathy Jacobs Strange and brother in law Frank Beasley.
Survivors include his son, Brent Jacobs and his wife Amber and their two children, Isaiah and Aubrie of Henderson; his sister, Elizabeth Mitchell and husband Jim, of Henderson; one brother, Carlos Strange and his wife Shirley, of Marion Ohio; two nieces, Yvonne Heistand and her husband Larry of Henderson; and Renee' Beasley Jones of Owensboro.
The family would like to extend a special debt of gratitude to Kindred Hospice of Evansville, and the dedicated and caring staff of Walnut Creek.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Reverend Phillip Bassinger officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM and Saturday 8:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Worsham Post #40 Burial Detail and Honor Guard at Fernwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Kathy Jacobs Strange Answer Center Ministry Center, 510 Second Street, Henderson, KY 42420 or .
Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020