Tamela Kay Duncan
Henderson - Tammie Duncan, age 59, of Henderson, KY passed away at 2:08 p.m., December 8, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice surrounded by her family.
Tammie started in the medical field at the age of 15. She was a medical assistant with Dr. Armando Sandoval for 18 years and then for Dr. Paul Moore for 8 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing and collecting light houses. Tammie absolutely loved chocolate cream filled long johns.
In addition to her parents, Rudy and Maxine Shoulders, Tammie was preceded in death by; sister in law, Rhonda Shoulders; aunt, Aileen Stinson and several aunts and uncles.
Tammie is survived by her husband of 40 ½ years, David Duncan; daughters, Stephanie Fulkerson and her husband Derick, and Chasity Scott and wife Kimmy of Henderson, KY; sister, Charlene Walker and her husband Mike of Robards, KY; brothers, Rudy Shoulders of Spottsville, KY, Anthony Shoulders and his wife Lori of Baskett, KY and Gary Shoulders and his wife Sheila of Spottsville, KY; 1 grandson, Malachi Powell; 2 granddaughters, Chloe Powell and Sage Fulkerson; 2 step granddaughters, Maci Fulkerson and Jordyn Scott; 1 step great granddaughter Zariah Green; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Tammie's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 and again on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Ellis Payne, Rev. Mark Carter and Rev. Greg Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christian Life Education Center, 1515 Roosevelt Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019