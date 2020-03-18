|
|
Funeral Service for Tamra Renee Harvey will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, 10.00 a.m. until time of service at the Church. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery. She was born April 11, 1957 in Henderson to the late Alonzo and Ruth Arnett Harvey. Survivors-Children-Sharnate' (Pierre) Harvey, Tyrone (Thomasine) Harvey of Henderson, KY. Siblings-BeLinda (Solomon) Dudley, Rev. Gayla Gilbert, Angela (Robert) Brown, all of Henderson, KY. 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020