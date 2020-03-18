Services
Gamble Funeral Home - HOPKINSVILLE
1311 S LIBERTY ST.
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
(270) 885-8819
Tamra Renee Harvey

Tamra Renee Harvey Obituary
Funeral Service for Tamra Renee Harvey will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, 10.00 a.m. until time of service at the Church. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery. She was born April 11, 1957 in Henderson to the late Alonzo and Ruth Arnett Harvey. Survivors-Children-Sharnate' (Pierre) Harvey, Tyrone (Thomasine) Harvey of Henderson, KY. Siblings-BeLinda (Solomon) Dudley, Rev. Gayla Gilbert, Angela (Robert) Brown, all of Henderson, KY. 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
