Ted Howard
Murray - Ted Howard, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died October 9, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky at The Legacy at the Willows of Hamburg.
He was born July 14, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Bill and Alyne Golden Howard.
He retired as the Calloway County Extension Agent for Agriculture and was a member and former Deacon at the Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, loved to garden and enjoyed showing and raising dairy cows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zane Sanders and his brother, Billy Howard.
Mr. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jennell Howard, son, Ted Allen Howard (Teresa) of Cary, North Carolina, son, Jerry (Debbie) of Henderson, Kentucky, son Steve Howard (Lidian) of Plano, Texas, daughter, Marilyn Stevens (Steve) of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter, Lisa Arndt (Barry) of Round Rock, Texas; brother, Sam Howard (Peggy) and sister-in-law Wyona Howard of Murray, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Howard (Amanda) of Fishers, Indiana, Brett Howard (Brittany) of San Francisco, California, Stewart Stevens (Shelby) of Versailles, Kentucky, Logan Stevens of Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor Howard of Charlotte, North Carolina, Avery Arndt of College Station, Texas, Tucker Howard of Raleigh, North Carolina, Henry Howard of Austin, Texas, Evan Arndt of College Station, Texas and Kate Howard of Plano, Texas; and 2 great grandchildren, Andrew and Cameron Howard of Fishers, Indiana.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale and Rev. Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, Kentucky 42071 or New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, Kentucky 42069.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019