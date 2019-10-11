Services
J. H. Churchill Funeral Home
201 South Third Street
Murray, KY 42071
(270) 753-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Howard Obituary
Ted Howard

Murray - Ted Howard, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died October 9, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky at The Legacy at the Willows of Hamburg.

He was born July 14, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Bill and Alyne Golden Howard.

He retired as the Calloway County Extension Agent for Agriculture and was a member and former Deacon at the Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, loved to garden and enjoyed showing and raising dairy cows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zane Sanders and his brother, Billy Howard.

Mr. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jennell Howard, son, Ted Allen Howard (Teresa) of Cary, North Carolina, son, Jerry (Debbie) of Henderson, Kentucky, son Steve Howard (Lidian) of Plano, Texas, daughter, Marilyn Stevens (Steve) of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter, Lisa Arndt (Barry) of Round Rock, Texas; brother, Sam Howard (Peggy) and sister-in-law Wyona Howard of Murray, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Howard (Amanda) of Fishers, Indiana, Brett Howard (Brittany) of San Francisco, California, Stewart Stevens (Shelby) of Versailles, Kentucky, Logan Stevens of Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor Howard of Charlotte, North Carolina, Avery Arndt of College Station, Texas, Tucker Howard of Raleigh, North Carolina, Henry Howard of Austin, Texas, Evan Arndt of College Station, Texas and Kate Howard of Plano, Texas; and 2 great grandchildren, Andrew and Cameron Howard of Fishers, Indiana.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale and Rev. Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Glendale Road Church of Christ.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, Kentucky 42071 or New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, Kentucky 42069.

Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.

The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. H. Churchill Funeral Home
Download Now