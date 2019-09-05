|
Teddy Joe Williams, Jr.
Henderson - Teddy Joe Williams, Jr., age 45, of Henderson, KY, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. On the outside, Teddy Jr. may have looked rough and tough but on the inside, he was just a big teddy bear. He loved being outside and going for walks. Known affectionately as T.J., Joey, Joe Joe, and to his cousin Katelyn as her "Big Ole Teddy Bear". Teddy was well loved and will be missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Arttie and Harold Nash and Mary and Roy Williams. Teddy is survived by his son Gage Williams; his mother Tammy Wallenfang of Evansville, IN; his father Teddy Williams, Sr. of Henderson, KY; and a brother Michael Proctor of Evansville, IN. There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 5, 2019