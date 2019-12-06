|
|
Teresa Jane LaPradd
Geneva, KY - Teresa Jane LaPradd, age 66, of Geneva, KY, passed away at 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Teresa worked for 18 years for the Henderson County School System in the cafeteria. She attended Haven Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed to craft with her grandchildren and making blankets for her family. Teresa loved when her grandkids would come over and play cards with her. She was very passionate about her chihuahua "Javier".
She was preceded in death by her mother Bettie Gene Clement and her brother Wayne Clement.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 50 years Randall LaPradd of Geneva, KY; 1 son John Calip LaPradd and his wife Penny of Little Dixie, KY; grandson they raised John Bradley LaPradd and his wife Kayla of Geneva, KY; her father Cledith Clement and his wife Sarah of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Shirley Bills and her husband Larry of Lexington, TN and Darla Townsend and her husband Bear of Henderson, KY; 1 brother Kenny Clement and his wife Rita of Henderson, KY; 7 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Teresa's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Phil and Andrew Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Mills Cemetery in Smith Mills, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Reverend Willard Clement Family Life Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019