Teresa Jo Johnson
Henderson, KY - Teresa Jo Johnson, age 66, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:07 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at North Park Nursing Home in Evansville, IN.
Teresa was a loving beautiful woman. She spent her life caring for others as a beautician and as an in home private caregiver. She loved to cook and never had to measure anything; with the right ingredients and a lot of love, her food was delicious.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Patricia Wagner and her husband George Johnson.
She is survived by her son: Luzon "Tootney" Stott and his wife Amy; 4 daughters: Felicia Isreal and her husband Nicodemus, Dawn Pressley and her husband David, Michelle Wagner, and Molly Johnson; 13 grandchildren: Raven, Mason, Kaylee, Ava, Joseph, Hannah, Shekia, Brandy, Jessica, Amanda, Dillon, Jasmine and Jalen; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020